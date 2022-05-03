Eid celebrated with fervour in Chhattisgarh; prayers offered in 51 mosques, Eidgahs in Raipur

Eid ul-Fitr was celebrated with traditional fervor and gaiety on Tuesday in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur and other cities after two years of muted festivities due to the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdowns with Muslims offering special prayers at 51 mosques and Edgars in the state capital.

Community members were seen exchanging greetings with each other while Muslim-dominated areas in the state capital wore a festive look with people moving about in finery.

''Community members congregated at 51 mosques and Eidgahs here in the morning and offered special prayers and greeted each other. Celebratory gatherings could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, but this time festivities are on with full fervor,'' Raipur's Qazi-e-Shahar Maulana Mohammad Ali Farooqui told PTI.

One of the major prayer gatherings was at Eidgah Bhata, which saw sizable police deployment for security, with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel present to extend greetings to the community.

''I wish this festival, which gives the message of social harmony, brings progress, happiness, and peace in our lives,'' the CM said.

The festival was celebrated with great zeal in other major cities of the state as well, including Durg, Bilaspur, Rajnandgaon, Korba, and Raigarh.

