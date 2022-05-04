Left Menu

Naxalite, wanted in over 40 cases, killed in Jharkhand's Khunti

PTI | Khunti | Updated: 04-05-2022 14:28 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 13:51 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A top Naxalite was killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Jharkhand's Khunti district on Wednesday morning, police said.

Laka Pahan, the secretary of south Chhotanagpur regional committee of outlawed People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI), was killed in Kota Indipidi forest in Murhu police station area, they said.

The district armed police and Special Assault Team (SAT) were on an anti-Naxal operation in the area when a group of ultras led by Pahan opened fire at them, forcing the security personnel to retaliate in self-defence, Superintendent of Police Aman Kumar told PTI.

Pahan was killed in the gunfight, while other members of the group managed to flee in the forest, he said.

Over 40 cases were registered against Pahan, the officer said.

Pahan was in jail since 2012 came out in 2020, he added.

He was the sub-zonal commander of PLFI and recently elevated to the post of secretary. The district police had recommended a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on Pahan, and it was pending with the Home Department, Kumar said.

A massive search operation was underway in the area to apprehend other members of the outfit, he said.

