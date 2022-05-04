Navy chief presents gallantry awards to naval officers

Chief of the Navy Staff (CNS), Admiral R Hari Kumar, on Wednesday gave away this year's gallantry and distinguished service awards to naval personnel, who displayed immense courage in saving lives and the contribution made to the nation.

During the Naval investiture ceremony held at the Southern Naval Command here to felicitate the personnel who have demonstrated gallant acts, leadership, professional achievements and distinguished service of high order, Admiral Kumar conferred 34 medals.

Speaking to the media, the Navy Chief made a special mention of one of the sailors, Ramavtar Godara, who was awarded Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak, posthumously.

''I want to make particular mention of one of our young sailors, Late Ramavtar Godara, who lost his life while trying to rescue a person in distress. The singular act of bravery he displayed are qualities that are essential for any person of the armed forces. He displayed selflessness and willingness to sacrifice,'' Kumar said. Later, he interacted with Devaram Godara, father of Ramavtar Godara, who came to receive the award. ''We honoured the contribution and sacrifices of our personnel in the service of the nation and the Navy. This year we have awarded 34 medals of which eight are for gallantry and conspicuous acts of bravery. While these awards are recognition of the exceptional work, the sacrifice and the commitment displayed by the personnel of the navy serve to inspire others.'' During the ceremony, six Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry), Eight Nao Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty), 17 Vishisht Seva Medals were presented along with the Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak, Lt V K Jain Memorial Gold Medal, Capt Ravi Dhir Memorial Gold Medal, CNS Trophy for best Green Practice and Unit Citations.

The Navy chief inspected the guard of honour at the Naval base.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)