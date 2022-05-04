Left Menu

AU Chairperson condemns terrorist attack on ATMIS base in Somalia

The Chairperson pays tribute to the Burundian peacekeepers who lost their lives helping to bring peace and stability to Somalia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Addis Ababa | Updated: 04-05-2022 17:40 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 17:40 IST
AU Chairperson condemns terrorist attack on ATMIS base in Somalia
The Chairperson further calls on the international community to increase support to the Somali security services and the ATMIS mission commensurate with the security challenges at hand. Image Credit: Image Credit : twitter (@_AfricanUnion)
  • Country:
  • Ethiopia

The Chairperson of the Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, has condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack perpetrated by Al Shabaab militants against an African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) base in Middle Shabele region, southwest of Mogadishu, on 3 May 2022.

The Chairperson pays tribute to the Burundian peacekeepers who lost their lives helping to bring peace and stability to Somalia. The Chairperson extends his sincere condolences to the bereaved families, the Government, and the people of the Republic of Burundi, and wishes a speedy recovery to the wounded as a result of the attack.

The Chairperson reiterates that this heinous attack will not lessen the determination of ATMIS forces and reaffirms the continued and unwavering commitment of the AU to support the Somali Government and people in their pursuit to achieve sustainable peace and security.

The Chairperson further calls on the international community to increase support to the Somali security services and the ATMIS mission commensurate with the security challenges at hand.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

1
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
2
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
3
JAIN University Becomes the Khelo India University Games 2021 Champions

JAIN University Becomes the Khelo India University Games 2021 Champions

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helicopter in key reusability test

Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helico...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022