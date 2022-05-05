India, France discuss unitedly dealing with terrorism, challenges in Indo-Pacific

India and France have agreed to unitedly deal with the menace of terrorism and the challenges in the Indo-Pacific, amid China's flexing muscles in the strategically vital region.

A joint statement issued after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met French President Emmanuel Macron here on Wednesday said that the two countries were committed to the shared values of democracy, fundamental freedoms, rule of law, and respect for human rights.

It noted that India and France have built one of the premier strategic partnerships for advancing peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

They share a vision of a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific region, based on a commitment to international law, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, freedom of navigation, and a region free from coercion, tensions, and conflicts, the joint statement said.

India, the US, and several other world powers have been talking about the need to ensure a free, open, and thriving Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China's rising military maneuvering in the resource-rich region.

China claims nearly all of the disputed South China Sea, though Taiwan, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia, and Vietnam all claim parts of it. Beijing has built artificial islands and military installations in the South China Sea. China also has territorial disputes with Japan in the East China Sea.

''The Indo-France Indo-Pacific partnership encompasses defense and security, trade, investment, connectivity, health, and sustainability. Besides bilateral cooperation, India and France will continue to develop new partnerships in various formats with like-minded countries in the region and within regional organizations,'' the joint statement said.

The first Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum held in Paris in February 2022 during the French presidency of the Council of the EU launched an ambitious agenda at the EU level based on the EU Strategy for Cooperation in the Indo Pacific, it noted.

The statement also asserted that counter-terrorism cooperation is a cornerstone of the Indo-French strategic partnership, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region.

India and France ''strongly condemned all forms of terrorism including use of terrorist proxies and cross-border terrorism,'' in a veiled reference to Pakistan.

''They reiterated their resolve to closely work together in the common fight against global terrorism including through combating the financing of terrorism, countering radicalization and violent extremism, preventing misuse of the internet for terrorist or violent extremist purposes, acting against internationally designated entities and individuals,'' the statement said.

Both sides expressed their willingness to coordinate activities in the run-up to the third edition of the ''No Money for Terror" international Conference to be hosted by India this year.

India and France reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the India-European Union Strategic Partnership and look forward to working closely together in the implementation of the India-EU Connectivity Partnership and the decisions made at the India-EU Leaders' Meeting in Porto in Portugal in May 2021.

''They welcomed the recent launch of the India-EU Trade and Technology Council that will foster high-level coordination on strategic aspects of the trade, technology, and security as well as the restart of negotiations on India-EU Agreements on Trade, Investment and Geographical Indicators,'' the statement said.

India and France enjoy a robust economic partnership with a bilateral trade of USD 7.86 billion (2020-21) and a cumulative Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) of USD 9.83 billion since April 2000.

Over a thousand French businesses are present in India across sectors like defense, IT, consulting, engineering services, and heavy industries. Over 150 Indian companies in France employ more than 7,000 people.

