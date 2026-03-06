Left Menu

Global Security Tensions Intertwine: West Asia's Conflict Influences Indo-Pacific

Foreign policy experts at the Raisina Dialogue 2026 highlighted the widening scope of West Asia's conflict impacting global security, including the Indo-Pacific. Emphasis was placed on the interconnected nature of modern warfare and the strategic shifts of military resources and responses by global powers like the U.S. and China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-03-2026 10:49 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 10:49 IST
Global Security Tensions Intertwine: West Asia's Conflict Influences Indo-Pacific
ORF America Executive Director Dhruva Jaishankar (Photo/YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At the Raisina Dialogue 2026, foreign policy experts stressed that the conflict in West Asia is evolving beyond regional boundaries, entangling with global security dynamics, notably the Indo-Pacific. Dhruva Jaishankar from ORF America warned of the expanding reach of the Middle East conflict, highlighting Iran's missile and drone prowess.

Jaishankar cited drone strikes on British facilities in Cyprus as evidence of the conflict's spread, suggesting a broader range of interest and capability shown by Iran. The discussion also touched upon the United States and Iran's understanding that their hostilities won't remain confined, causing significant global implications.

Bonnie Glick from the Foundation for Defence of Democracies commented on the U.S.'s ability to manage multiple crises, suggesting the strategic refocus from East Asia to West Asia does not diminish American resolve or capability, even amidst concerns over China's potential actions regarding Taiwan.

Meanwhile, Helena Legarda from the Mercator Institute highlighted China's use of these conflicts for rhetorical leverage rather than military justification against Taiwan. Despite regional turmoil, I-Chung Lai from the Taiwan-Asia Exchange Foundation stated that Taiwan's military equilibrium remains steady, with long-term security reliant on sustained weapons supply.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moscow's Investment Cuts: A Financial Shift Amid Ongoing Conflict

Moscow's Investment Cuts: A Financial Shift Amid Ongoing Conflict

 Global
2
APAIE 2026: Elevating Asia-Pacific Educational Partnerships

APAIE 2026: Elevating Asia-Pacific Educational Partnerships

 Global
3
Need to scale up high-value agriculture and promote quality, branding and standards of agri products, says Prime Minister Modi.

Need to scale up high-value agriculture and promote quality, branding and st...

 Global
4
We need to strengthen chemical-free farming and natural farming with focus on exports, says prime minister.

We need to strengthen chemical-free farming and natural farming with focus o...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026