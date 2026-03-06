Global Security Tensions Intertwine: West Asia's Conflict Influences Indo-Pacific
Foreign policy experts at the Raisina Dialogue 2026 highlighted the widening scope of West Asia's conflict impacting global security, including the Indo-Pacific. Emphasis was placed on the interconnected nature of modern warfare and the strategic shifts of military resources and responses by global powers like the U.S. and China.
At the Raisina Dialogue 2026, foreign policy experts stressed that the conflict in West Asia is evolving beyond regional boundaries, entangling with global security dynamics, notably the Indo-Pacific. Dhruva Jaishankar from ORF America warned of the expanding reach of the Middle East conflict, highlighting Iran's missile and drone prowess.
Jaishankar cited drone strikes on British facilities in Cyprus as evidence of the conflict's spread, suggesting a broader range of interest and capability shown by Iran. The discussion also touched upon the United States and Iran's understanding that their hostilities won't remain confined, causing significant global implications.
Bonnie Glick from the Foundation for Defence of Democracies commented on the U.S.'s ability to manage multiple crises, suggesting the strategic refocus from East Asia to West Asia does not diminish American resolve or capability, even amidst concerns over China's potential actions regarding Taiwan.
Meanwhile, Helena Legarda from the Mercator Institute highlighted China's use of these conflicts for rhetorical leverage rather than military justification against Taiwan. Despite regional turmoil, I-Chung Lai from the Taiwan-Asia Exchange Foundation stated that Taiwan's military equilibrium remains steady, with long-term security reliant on sustained weapons supply.
