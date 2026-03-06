APAIE 2026: Elevating Asia-Pacific Educational Partnerships

The Asia-Pacific Association for International Education (APAIE) 2026 Conference, hosted by The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) with seven co-hosts, garnered global attention with over 3,500 attendees and 600 exhibitors from 72 nations.

This record-breaking event, themed 'Asia-Pacific Partnerships for the Global Good,' presented Hong Kong's prowess as a global education hub. Keynote sessions highlighted technological innovation, regional cooperation, and Hong Kong's strategic geographic and cultural positioning.

Notably, government initiatives like 'Study in Hong Kong' were launched to showcase the city's educational allure. Experts emphasized the symbiotic relationship between educational opportunities and macroeconomic and technological shifts, echoing a call to bolster cross-border educational collaborations for the region's holistic development.

