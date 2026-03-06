Left Menu

APAIE 2026: Elevating Asia-Pacific Educational Partnerships

The APAIE 2026 Conference in Hong Kong, led by CUHK, gathers global education leaders to enhance Asia-Pacific collaborations. Over 3,500 participants discussed regional integration, technological advances, and educational cooperation. Hong Kong's educational strengths and strategic location were highlighted as key assets in cultivating international talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 06-03-2026 11:32 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 11:32 IST
APAIE 2026: Elevating Asia-Pacific Educational Partnerships

The Asia-Pacific Association for International Education (APAIE) 2026 Conference, hosted by The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) with seven co-hosts, garnered global attention with over 3,500 attendees and 600 exhibitors from 72 nations.

This record-breaking event, themed 'Asia-Pacific Partnerships for the Global Good,' presented Hong Kong's prowess as a global education hub. Keynote sessions highlighted technological innovation, regional cooperation, and Hong Kong's strategic geographic and cultural positioning.

Notably, government initiatives like 'Study in Hong Kong' were launched to showcase the city's educational allure. Experts emphasized the symbiotic relationship between educational opportunities and macroeconomic and technological shifts, echoing a call to bolster cross-border educational collaborations for the region's holistic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pride and Sacrifice: The Legacy of Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar

Pride and Sacrifice: The Legacy of Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar

 India
2
Tensions Soar: Middle East Conflict Escalates Amidst New Strikes

Tensions Soar: Middle East Conflict Escalates Amidst New Strikes

 United Arab Emirates
3
Indo-German Collaboration Empowers Indian STEM Education

Indo-German Collaboration Empowers Indian STEM Education

 India
4
Venus Williams' Challenging Return to BNP Paribas Open

Venus Williams' Challenging Return to BNP Paribas Open

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026