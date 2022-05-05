Left Menu

Internet services suspended in Rajasthan's Bhilwara after attack on 2 people

Internet services of Bhilwara city in Rajasthan have been suspended for 24 hours after two persons were attacked by some unidentified people and their bike was set on fire.

ANI | Bhilwara (Rajasthan) | Updated: 05-05-2022 10:24 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 10:24 IST
Internet services suspended in Rajasthan's Bhilwara after attack on 2 people
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Internet services of Bhilwara city in Rajasthan have been suspended for 24 hours after two persons were attacked by some unidentified people and their bike was set on fire. The incident was reported in the Sanganer area of Bhilwara last night.

"An incident was reported in the Sanganer area of Bhilwara last night in which two persons were attacked by some unknown people when they were having food. Their bike was also set ablaze. We are investigating the matter," Ashish Modi, District Collector Bhilwara told media persons. The district administration official informed that one person has received minor injuries while the other suffered minor head injuries and is in a stable condition.

Investigations have been started into the matter and the district administration along with police is checking the nearby CCTV footage. The Bhilwara District Collector further appealed to people not to pay heed to rumours and maintain peace in the area.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river delta: See Pics

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river ...

 Global
2
Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to sedition in U.S. Capitol attack

Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to sedition in U.S. Capitol attack

 Global
3
(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out pictures captured by NASA mission

(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out picture...

 Global
4
UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station to file gang-rape case

UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022