Maha: 268 cases of cyber crime recorded in Raigad in five years

PTI | Alibaug | Updated: 05-05-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 17:12 IST
As many as 268 cases of cybercrime involving amount to the tune of Rs 13 crore were registered in Maharashtra's Raigad district over the last two years, police said on Thursday.

According to the Raigad police, at least 59 offenses were registered in 2020, while 49 cases were reported in 2021. A total of Rs 13 crore were involved in 268 cases of cybercrime registered over the last five years, they said.

Cases of cybercrime include extortion using indecent posts and videos, luring people with fake schemes, and job offers in foreign countries, among other offenses, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

