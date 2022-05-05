Musk expected to serve as temporary Twitter CEO after deal closes - CNBC
Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 18:54 IST
Elon Musk is expected to serve as Twitter Inc's temporary chief executive officer for a few months after he completes his $44 billion acquisition of the social media firm, CNBC reported https://cnb.cx/3KKYU5K on Thursday, citing sources.
Musk is also the CEO of Tesla Inc.
