Musk expected to serve as temporary Twitter CEO after deal closes - CNBC

Elon Musk is expected to serve as Twitter Inc's temporary chief executive officer for a few months after he completes his $44 billion acquisition of the social media firm, CNBC reported https://cnb.cx/3KKYU5K on Thursday, citing sources.

Musk is also the CEO of Tesla Inc.

