Supreme Court to hear Azam Khan's interim bail plea next Wednesday

The Supreme Court on Friday said that it will hear Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's plea seeking interim bail next Wednesday. An advocate told a bench headed by Justices L Nageswara Rao that yesterday the Allahabad High Court had reserved its order on the bail application of Azam Khan in the case.

The SC also observed that 137 days have passed but no order has passed till date. The top court called it a travesty of justice and said it will hear it on Wednesday. The court also noted that Azam Khan has been granted bail in other 86 cases.

Azam Khan, in his plea, sought from the SC to grant interim bail to him in FIR bearing Case Crime No. 312 of 2019, dated 19.09.2019, registered at Police Station Azeem Nagar, Rampur, U.P. under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 447, 201 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and Section 3 of The Prevention of Damage to the Public Property Act, 1984 till the final outcome of Bail Application by the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad. The plea was filed by advocate Lzafeer Ahmad. Azam Khan had earlier informed the SC that the order has been reserved for his bail by the Allahabad High Court in December 2021. Later the UP government submitted a fresh application to present some new facts related to the matter and then his bail plea was heard again by Allahabad High Court.

This is the only case where Azam Khan's bail application is pending. Khan has been lodged in Sitapur jail since February 2020 last year as many cases are registered against him. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)