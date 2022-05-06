Left Menu

SC Collegium recommends appointment of 7 lawyers as judges of Delhi HC

The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for the appointment of seven lawyers as judges of the Delhi High Court.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2022 17:54 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 17:54 IST
SC Collegium recommends appointment of 7 lawyers as judges of Delhi HC
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for the appointment of seven lawyers as judges of the Delhi High Court. The Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana took the decision pursuant to a meeting of the Collegium held on May 4.

The advocates recommended for judgeship are -- Vikas Mahajan, Tushar Rao Gedela, Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, Sachin Datta, Amit Mahajan, Gaurang Kanth, and Saurabh Banerjee. The Delhi High Court is currently operating at a strength of 35 judges as opposed to its sanctioned strength of 60.

The Collegium on May 4 also approved the proposal for the elevation of seven judicial officers as Judges in the Patna High Court. The judicial officers who are recommended for elevation to High Court judges are -- Shailendra Singh, Arun Kumar Jha, Jitendra Kumar, Alok Kumar Pandey, Sunil Dutta Mishra, Chandra Prakash Singh, and Chandra Shekhar Jha.

The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on May 4 has approved the proposal for the elevation of advocate Mehabub Subhani Shaik as Judge in the Andhra Pradesh High Court. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sounds

NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sou...

 Global
2
Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense ministry

Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense min...

 Ukraine
3
Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

 India
4
Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of aircraft cabins

Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of airc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022