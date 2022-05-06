Left Menu

Maha: 4-year-old girl dies after iron gate falls on her in Vasai

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 06-05-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 21:29 IST
Maha: 4-year-old girl dies after iron gate falls on her in Vasai
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 4-year-old girl died after an iron gate fell on her in Vasai West area in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said.

The incident took place in Papadi Talao area on Thursday evening and the deceased, identified as Bhumika Mehere, was playing near the water-body, he said.

''She suffered severe injuries and died while undergoing treatment in a nearby hospital. An accidental death case has been registered and further probe is underway,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sounds

NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sou...

 Global
2
Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense ministry

Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense min...

 Ukraine
3
Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

 India
4
Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of aircraft cabins

Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of airc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022