Maha: 4-year-old girl dies after iron gate falls on her in Vasai

A 4-year-old girl died after an iron gate fell on her in Vasai West area in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said.

The incident took place in Papadi Talao area on Thursday evening and the deceased, identified as Bhumika Mehere, was playing near the water-body, he said.

''She suffered severe injuries and died while undergoing treatment in a nearby hospital. An accidental death case has been registered and further probe is underway,'' he added.

