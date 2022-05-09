Left Menu

PTI | Lviv | Updated: 09-05-2022 11:24 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 11:22 IST
Ukraine warns Russian missile strikes likely
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Ukraine's military is warning that there is a "high probability of missile strikes" amid Russia's war on the country.

The warning came on Monday just ahead of Russia's planned Victory Day parade in Moscow.

The Ukrainian military's general staff also said that in Russian-controlled areas of Zaporizhzhia, Russian troops had begun the "seizure of personal documents from the local population without good reason." Ukraine said Russian troops seized the documents to force the local people to take part in Victory Day commemorations there.

Ukraine's military also warned that Russia had located some 19 battalion tactical groups in Russia's Belgorod region, just across the border. Those groups likely consist of some 15,200 troops with tanks, missile batteries and other weaponry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

