J-K: Lieutenant General Amardeep Singh Aujla takes over command of Chinar Corps

Lieutenant General Amardeep Singh Aujla on Tuesday took over command of the strategic Kashmir-based Chinar Corps of the Indian Army from Lieutenant Gen DP Pandey. General Aujla also paid homage at the Chinar Corps Memorial at Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar.

The Lieutenant General, on assuming the command extended his greetings to the people of Kashmir and reiterated his commitment to closely working with various instruments of civil administration and society to further the cause of peace and prosperity in Kashmir. While addressing the troops, the general exhorted them to continue to work with unflinching dedication and perseverance in the 'Pursuit of Peace and Stability in Kashmir'.

He asked all combatants to take additional steps required to connect with citizens in order to jointly work towards the common cause. General expressed satisfaction at the improved security parameters in the Valley and was optimistic that even the ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control will further enable improvement of the overall security situation.

He called for civil society to come forward and jointly work with security forces to address the scourge of terrorism. Lt Gen Aujla stated that, together with the support of all community members, Kashmir will move one step closer to its glorious past while leaping forward in the development barometers. An alumnus of the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, General Aujla was commissioned in December 1987 and has had an illustrious military career spanning 35 years during which he has held varied prestigious command, staff and instructional appointments.

As Brigade Major, the General Officer served in the desert sector during 'Operation Parakram'. He served as Brigadier General Staff in Chinar Corps and Major General Staff in Northern Command during turmoil years in Kashmir wherein he was solely responsible for the Counter-Terrorism operations. During his command tenures, he commanded a Rajputana Rifles Battalion in the Desert. He also served as Pharkian Brigade Commander along the Line of Control before he took over as General Officer Commanding Vajra Division in Kashmir.

The General Officer, a postgraduate from Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Tamil Nadu), Higher Command Course, Army War College, Mhow and National Defence College, New Delhi holds an incisive understanding of Jammu and Kashmir, having served here for multiple tenures since 1987 Prior to this appointment, Lt Gen ADS Aujla held an important appointment at Army Headquarters with the Director-General of Information Technology. (ANI)

