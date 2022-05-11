Left Menu

Vatican 'concerned' about arrest of Cardinal Zen in Hong Kong

Reuters | Vatican City | Updated: 11-05-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 20:44 IST
Vatican 'concerned' about arrest of Cardinal Zen in Hong Kong
  • Country:
  • Vatican

The Vatican said on Wednesday it had learned of the arrest of Cardinal Joseph Zen in Hong Kong "with concern" and was following developments very closely.

Hong Kong police arrested Zen, one of the most senior Catholic clerics in Asia, and four others who helped run a now-disbanded humanitarian fund for protesters, all on charges of "collusion with foreign forces", according to a legal source.

"The Holy See has learned with concern of the news of the arrest of Cardinal Zen and is following the developments of the situation with extreme attention," spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

 United States
3
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
4
2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022