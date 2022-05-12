Govt employee shot at, injured by gunmen inside his office in Budgam district of JK
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 12-05-2022 18:21 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 17:15 IST
- Country:
- India
A government employee was shot at and injured by suspected militants in his office in the Chadoora area of Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said here.
The gunmen entered the Tehsil office in Chadoora and shot at Rahul Bhat, a clerk, the officials said.
They said Bhat was shifted to a hospital here in an injured condition.
Further details of the incident were awaited, the officials added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Tehsil
- Rahul Bhat
- Chadoora
- Kashmir
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Terminated NHM workers stages protest in Jammu, several detained
Jammu records season's hottest day at 40 deg C
62 terrorists killed so far this year, 39 belong to LeT: Jammu and Kashmir Police
Suspected IED found in Jammu's Sidhra
BJP’s ally party MLA ‘threatens’ tehsildar for demolishing ‘illegal’ structure