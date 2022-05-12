Ireland says Britain unnecessarily ratcheting up tensions with EU

Ireland's Foreign Minister on Thursday accused the British government of unnecessarily ratcheting up tensions with the European Union, which he said would destroy trust and force Brussels to react.

"Unfortunately what we have seen, particularly over the last 48 hours, is a completely unnecessary ratcheting up of tension at a time when it is not needed or wanted," Simon Coveney told the Irish parliament. (Writing by Conor Humphries; editing by William James)

