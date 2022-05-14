Left Menu

NIA conducts raids in 4 places in Kashmir, arrests 2 overground workers of terror group TRF

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 14-05-2022 21:57 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 21:45 IST
NIA conducts raids in 4 places in Kashmir, arrests 2 overground workers of terror group TRF
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted searches at four locations in Kashmir Valley in connection with a terror conspiracy case and arrested two overground workers of The Resistance Force (TRF), a front of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), an official said.

The searches were carried out at four locations -- one each in north Kashmir's Baramulla and Kupwara districts and south Kashmir's Pulwama and Shopian districts -- a spokesperson of the NIA said.

The official said digital devices such as mobile phones, laptop, SIM cards and memory cards and incriminating material used for fabrication of improvised explosive devices, jihadi literature and posters have been seized during the searches.

The NIA identified the arrested overground workers (OGWs) as Muzamil Mushtaq Bhat of Baramulla and Fayaz Ahmad Khan of Kupwara and said they were in contact with their Pakistan-based handlers for providing logistic support for terrorist activities, spreading terrorist propaganda, radicalising and recruiting new members of TRF.

The case registered by the NIA on November 18 last year relates to activities of TRF and its self-styled commander Sajjad Gul, who has been actively radicalising, motivating and recruiting youngsters in Jammu and Kashmir for indulging in violent activities in the Union Territory and other parts of the country, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said Gul, along with other associate commanders of the LeT, has been recruiting OGWs to conduct reconnaissance of pre-determined targets, coordinating and transporting arms, ammunition and explosives to support the terrorists of LeT and TRF in order to launch attacks on security forces and execute targeted killings.

Further investigation in the case was underway, the NIA said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

India
2
Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

 India
3
15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

 India
4
JK Paper Q4 profit rises 25 pc to Rs 170 crore

JK Paper Q4 profit rises 25 pc to Rs 170 crore

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022