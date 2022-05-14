Left Menu

CM Bommai's help to physically challenged youth touches hearts

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's humane response to the plight of a physically challenged youth Shivappa from Adavibavi village of Kanakagiri in Koppal district touched hearts on Saturday, said a statement from the Karnataka government.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 14-05-2022 23:53 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 23:53 IST
CM Bommai's help to physically challenged youth touches hearts
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's humane response to the plight of a physically challenged youth Shivappa from Adavibavi village of Kanakagiri in Koppal district touched hearts on Saturday, said a statement from the Karnataka government.

When the Chief Minister was coming out after attending the State BJP Core committee meeting, the youth, Shivappa narrated how his 3-wheel scooter was wrecked in a recent road accident. He urged the Chief Minister to get him a new 3-wheel vehicle, read the statement.

Touched by his plight, Bommai responded immediately and called the Deputy Commissioner of Koppal district over phone and instructed him to get a new 3-wheel vehicle for Shivappa. The Chief Minister's gesture not only brought relief on the face of Shivappa, but won the hearts of those around as well. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads 'explosively'; Japan to offer up to $100 million in aid to help Indo-Pacific nations fight COVID and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads '...

 Global
3
Tech-Learning Platform ‘Coding Ninjas’ to Celebrate Its 6th Anniversary with An Informative Social Media AMA, Giveaways & Markdowns To Help IT Learners Advance Their Careers

Tech-Learning Platform ‘Coding Ninjas’ to Celebrate Its 6th Anniversary with...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists unveil image of 'gentle giant' black hole at Milky Way's center; Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Patagonian glacier in Chile and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists unveil image of 'gentle giant' black hole a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022