CM Bommai's help to physically challenged youth touches hearts

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's humane response to the plight of a physically challenged youth Shivappa from Adavibavi village of Kanakagiri in Koppal district touched hearts on Saturday, said a statement from the Karnataka government.

When the Chief Minister was coming out after attending the State BJP Core committee meeting, the youth, Shivappa narrated how his 3-wheel scooter was wrecked in a recent road accident. He urged the Chief Minister to get him a new 3-wheel vehicle, read the statement.

Touched by his plight, Bommai responded immediately and called the Deputy Commissioner of Koppal district over phone and instructed him to get a new 3-wheel vehicle for Shivappa. The Chief Minister's gesture not only brought relief on the face of Shivappa, but won the hearts of those around as well. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)