Lebanon's Hezbollah and allies likely to lose majority in parliament, sources say

Hezbollah and its allies won a majority of 71 when Lebanon last voted in 2018. The sources spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak on behalf of Hezbollah and its allies.

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 16-05-2022 17:24 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 17:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Iran-backed Hezbollah and its allies are likely to lose their majority in the Lebanese parliament, three sources allied to the group said, a result that would mark a major blow to the heavily armed faction and reflect anger with ruling parties. While results from Sunday's election have yet to be finalized, the senior sources said it was improbable Hezbollah and its allies would secure more than 64 of parliament's 128 seats, citing preliminary results.

An official at Hezbollah's media office could not immediately be reached for comment. Hezbollah and its allies won a majority of 71 when Lebanon last voted in 2018. The sources spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on behalf of Hezbollah and its allies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

