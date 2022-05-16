Left Menu

Suspect in California church shooting identified, booked on one count of murder

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2022 21:17 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 21:17 IST
Authorities on Monday identified the suspect in Sunday's California church shooting as David Chou, 68, of Las Vegas, and booked him on one felony count of murder and five felony counts of attempted murder, the Orange County Sheriff's office said.

The gunman opened fire in a Southern California church during a lunch banquet on Sunday, killing one person and wounding five, before churchgoers detained the suspect and hog-tied his legs with an electrical cord.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

