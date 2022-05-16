IPL Scoreboard: PBKS vs DC

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals here on Monday.

Delhi Capitals Innings: David Warner c Chahar b Livingstone 0 Sarfaraz Khan c Chahar b Arshdeep 32 Mitchell Marsh c R Dhawan b Rabada 63 Lalit Yadav c Rajapaksa b Arshdeep 24 Rishabh Pant st Sharma b Livingstone 7 Rovman Powell c S Dhawan b Livingstone 2 Axar Patel not out 17 Shardul Thakur c Brar b Arshdeep 3 Kuldeep Yadav not out 2 Extras: (LB-6 NB-1 W-2) 9 Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 159 Fall of wickets: 1/0 2/51 3/98 4/107 5/112 6/149 7/154 Bowling: Liam Livingstone 4-0-27-3, Kagiso Rabada 3-0-24-1, Harpreet Brar 3-0-29-0, Rishi Dhawan 2-0-17-0, Arshdeep Singh 4-0-37-3, Rahul Chahar 4-0-19-0. More PTI PDS PDS PDS

