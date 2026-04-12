Turning Point for Delhi Capitals: A Game of Momentum and Missed Opportunities
Delhi Capitals' Venugopal Rao reflected on a crucial IPL match against Chennai Super Kings, highlighting the pivotal moment when the team lost four wickets in four overs. Despite a strong start, DC faltered due to mistakes both in batting and fielding, ultimately losing by 23 runs.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 12-04-2026 10:17 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 10:17 IST
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- India
Delhi Capitals Director of Cricket, Venugopal Rao, identified a critical phase in their IPL contest against Chennai Super Kings as the loss of four wickets in just four overs, which turned the game on its head.
Chasing a formidable target of 213, Delhi Capitals initially seemed well-placed at 61 without loss, but soon saw their hopes dashed with rapid dismissals.
The team also struggled in the field, with missed opportunities proving costly. Rao emphasized the role of momentum in the format and acknowledged the superior performance of Sanju Samson, who scored a match-winning 115 for CSK.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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