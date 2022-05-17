Left Menu

Man acquitted in rape-murder case after spending 12 years in UP jail

PTI | Banda | Updated: 17-05-2022 16:04 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 15:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A special court here acquitted a man in a case of rape and murder of a Dalit woman, but not before he spent 12 years in jail.

In a 42-page judgment, Additional Session Judge of Banda, Mohammad Kamruzama Khan said Monday Mulayam Singh has been acquitted, giving him ''the benefit of the doubt''.

Chief legal advocate Moolchandra Kushwaha Tuesday said the body of the Dalit woman was found at a farm in the Baberu police station area on July 28, 2010.

Following the incident, her husband had registered a case of rape and murder against unidentified persons, Khushwaha said.

During the investigation, Singh was arrested and sent to Banda jail the same year, he said.

