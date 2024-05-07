Lok Sabha polls third phase: 61.45 per cent voter turnout till 8 pm, says EC

The voter turnout in the 93 parliamentary constituencies that went to polls in the third phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was recorded at 61.45 per cent until 8 pm, said the Election Commission. With the conclusion of Phase 3, polling is now over in 20 States/UTs and 283 parliamentary constituencies for the 2024 general elections. A total of 1331 candidates were in the electoral fray in this phase.

As per a press release from the ECI, "The polling was held smoothly and peacefully in all States/UTs across the three phases, which covered the entire north-eastern part of the country, including LWE affected and vulnerable areas in Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. The Commission,led by CEC Rajiv Kumar, along with ECs Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, kept a regular close watch on each and every aspect of the poll process. Stringent security measures were in place, creating a conducive environment for voters to cast their votewithout fear or intimidation." To showcase India's democracy to the world, the commission also said that 75 international delegates from 23 countries visited many polling stations in 6 states to witness the poll process in the third phase.

The delegates also witnessed the process of dispatching polling materials and machines to the polling teams and were appreciative of the magnitude, transparency and, most importantly, the festive mood of voters, it added. The statement added: "Special arrangements were made to mitigate the effects of hot weather conditions, including the provision of shamiyana, drinking water, medical kits, and fans for the convenience of voters. The Commission had made special efforts to facilitate voting amongst the tribal groups, with polling stations decorated with tribal culture and local themes. Womentribal voters came out along with children to cast their vote at polling stations. InChhattisgarh, five generations of a family voted together at a polling station in SargujaPC in Chhattisgarh".

Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Chhattisgarh are the States/UTs where polling took place in this phase. Voting in the Anantnag-Rajouri PC in Jammu and Kashmir was rescheduled to Phase-6. Also, Surat PC in Gujarat did not go to polls, as the candidate was elected unopposed. The fourth phase of polling for 96 parliamentary constituencies spread over 10 states and Union Territories is scheduled for May 13. (ANI)

