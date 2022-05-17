Azovstal fighters brought to Russian-controlled Olenivka after surrender - witness
Seven buses carrying Ukrainian fighters who held out for weeks against Russian forces at the Azovstal steel works in the port city of Mariupol arrived on Tuesday at a former penal colony in the Russian-controlled town of Olenivka near Donetsk, according to a Reuters witness.
The TASS news agency said the Russian Investigative Committee planned to question the soldiers, many of them members of the Azov Battalion, as part of an investigation into what Moscow calls "Ukrainian regime crimes".
(Writing by Kevin Liffey; Editing by Edmund Blair)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moscow
- Azovstal
- TASS
- Azov Battalion
- Mariupol
- Ukrainian
- Kevin Liffey
- Donetsk
- Russian
ALSO READ
ANALYSIS-Russia's Ukrainian quagmire providing tough lessons for China
WRAPUP 1-Civilians evacuated from Mariupol, Pelosi meets Ukraine's Zelenskiy
Evacuations under way in Mariupol; Pelosi visits Ukraine
Jill Biden to meet with Ukrainian refugees during visit to Romania and Slovakia
Ukraine: UN-Red Cross operation underway to evacuate civilians from stricken Mariupol plant