India reports 1,829 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths

With 1,829 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's tally remained below the 2000-mark for the second consecutive day, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. On Tuesday, India reported 1,569 cases in 24 hours, and for the first time, daily cases fell below the 2,000-mark in a month.

With the addition of fresh cases, India's active cases stand at 15,647, which account for 0.04 per cent of the total cases. The top five states which registered maximum cases are Delhi with 393 cases, followed by Kerala with 324 cases, Haryana with 275 cases, Maharashtra with 266 cases and Uttar Pradesh with 129 cases.

The daily positivity rate of the country is 0.42 per cent while the weekly positivity rate is 0.57 per cent. A total of 2,549 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, which took total recoveries to 4,25,87,259 across the country. India's recovery rate now stands at 98.75 per cent.

The country also reported 33 COVID-related fatalities, increasing the total reported death count to 5,24,293. As per the health ministry, India conducted over 84.49 core COVID tests so far of which 4,34,962 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

India administered a total of 14,97,695 doses in the last 24 hours, which brings the total tally of doses administered to 1,91,65,00,770. (ANI)

