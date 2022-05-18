Left Menu

Austria's neutral status here to stay, foreign minister says

On Wednesday, Finland and Sweden formally applied to join NATO, one of the most significant changes in Europe's security architecture in decades, not least because Finland shares a 1,300-km (810-mile) border with Russia. Switzerland, not an EU member state and long known for a neutral status that kept it out of two world wars, is also leaning more towards joining the defense alliance, the head of security policy at the Swiss defense ministry told Reuters earlier this month.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 18-05-2022 14:22 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 13:57 IST
Alexander Schallenberg Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Germany

The foreign minister of Austria said his country would retain its neutral status even as EU allies Sweden and Finland overhauled decades-long foreign policy stances to apply for NATO membership in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "The situation for us looks a little different," Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg told German radio broadcaster Deutschlandfunk on Wednesday, pointing to "overwhelming" public support for neutrality in Austria.

Schallenberg said that the country, which obtains 80% of its natural gas from Russia, would continue to provide humanitarian support to Ukraine rather than lethal weapons. "We are helping on a large scale but not with war munition and I think help for Ukraine cannot only be reduced to war munition," he told the broadcaster.

