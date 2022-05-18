Mexico says ready to host talks between Venezuela govt and opposition

Mexico is "ready and willing" to host talks between the Venezuelan government and its opposition, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Twitter on Wednesday.

U.S. officials familiar with the matter said on Tuesday Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and the opposition was expected to resume talks as Washington began easing some sanctions to smooth the way for negotiations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)