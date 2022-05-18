Mexico says ready to host talks between Venezuela govt and opposition
Mexico is "ready and willing" to host talks between the Venezuelan government and its opposition, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Twitter on Wednesday.
U.S. officials familiar with the matter said on Tuesday Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and the opposition was expected to resume talks as Washington began easing some sanctions to smooth the way for negotiations.
