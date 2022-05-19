Left Menu

Fire breaks out in forest area in north Delhi

A fire broke out in forest near Majnu Ki Tilla area in north Delhi on Thursday, officials said. The fire department received information about the blaze at 2.42 pm, they said. Three fire tenders are working at the spot to douse the blaze, officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2022 16:45 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 16:44 IST
Fire breaks out in forest area in north Delhi
