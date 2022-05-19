Left Menu

Macron warns war in Ukraine could spread

French President Emmanuel Macron has reiterated concerns about the risk of the war in Ukraine spreading to surrounding countries, as he hosted the president of Moldova, Ukraines neighbour.Macron said on Thursday that a spread of the conflict to neighbouring countries cannot be excluded pointing to recent incidents in the Transnistria region of Moldova, where Russian troops are already stationed and where there have been explosions.France remains particularly alert to the security situation in the region, the French leader said.He praised Moldovas help for refugees from Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron has reiterated concerns about the risk of the war in Ukraine spreading to surrounding countries, as he hosted the president of Moldova, Ukraine's neighbour.

Macron said on Thursday that “a spread of the conflict to neighbouring countries cannot be excluded'' pointing to “recent incidents” in the Transnistria region of Moldova, where Russian troops are already stationed and where there have been explosions.

“France remains particularly alert to the security situation in the region,” the French leader said.

He praised Moldova's help for refugees from Ukraine. The small, Western-leaning former Soviet republic is coping with an influx of refugees. Macron appealed to European leaders to give a rapid initial response to Moldova's application to join the European Union.

