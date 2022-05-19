IPL Scoreboard: GT vs RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli st Wade b Rashid Khan 73 Faf du Plessis c Pandya b Rashid Khan 44 Glenn Maxwell not out 40 Dinesh Karthik not out 2 Extras: (B-4, W-7) 11 Total: (For 2 wickets in 18.4 overs) 170 Fall of wickets: 1-115, 2-146 Bowling: Mohammed Shami 2-0-23-0, Hardik Pandya 3-0-35-0, Rashid Khan 4-0-32-2, Yash Dayal 4-0-35-0, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore 4-0-20-0, Lockie Ferguson 1.4-0-21-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)