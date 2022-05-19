IPL Scoreboard: GT vs RCB
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-05-2022 23:43 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 23:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli st Wade b Rashid Khan 73 Faf du Plessis c Pandya b Rashid Khan 44 Glenn Maxwell not out 40 Dinesh Karthik not out 2 Extras: (B-4, W-7) 11 Total: (For 2 wickets in 18.4 overs) 170 Fall of wickets: 1-115, 2-146 Bowling: Mohammed Shami 2-0-23-0, Hardik Pandya 3-0-35-0, Rashid Khan 4-0-32-2, Yash Dayal 4-0-35-0, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore 4-0-20-0, Lockie Ferguson 1.4-0-21-0.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
IPL 2022: Rashid Khan checks Livingstone's bat in awe after PBKS batter hits monstrous six
My focus is always on economy, says Rashid Khan
My focus is always on economy, says Rashid Khan
Rashid Khan now has 450 T20 wickets, becomes only third bowler to do so
IPL 2022: 'Cannot afford to lose my line and length,' expresses GT spinner Rashid Khan