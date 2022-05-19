Left Menu

IPL Scoreboard: GT vs RCB

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-05-2022 23:43 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 23:36 IST
IPL Scoreboard: GT vs RCB
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli st Wade b Rashid Khan 73 Faf du Plessis c Pandya b Rashid Khan 44 Glenn Maxwell not out 40 Dinesh Karthik not out 2 Extras: (B-4, W-7) 11 Total: (For 2 wickets in 18.4 overs) 170 Fall of wickets: 1-115, 2-146 Bowling: Mohammed Shami 2-0-23-0, Hardik Pandya 3-0-35-0, Rashid Khan 4-0-32-2, Yash Dayal 4-0-35-0, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore 4-0-20-0, Lockie Ferguson 1.4-0-21-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

 Germany
3
Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

 India
4
Hubble spots gigantic elliptical galaxy, 100 million light-years from Earth

Hubble spots gigantic elliptical galaxy, 100 million light-years from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022