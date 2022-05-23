New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

LGD15 SC-AZAM KHAN Azam Khan moves SC, says his ‘University is being demolished as bail condition’ New Delhi: Samajwadi Party MLA Azam Khan Monday moved the Supreme Court challenging a bail condition imposed by the Allahabad High Court which he claimed is for demolishing of buildings of his Jauhar University allegedly built by grabbing of enemy property.

LGD9 UP-COURT-LD GYANVAPI Gyanvapi mosque: District court to decide on Tuesday petition to be heard first Varanasi: A district court here reserved its order for Tuesday on which petition is to be heard first in the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex case transferred to it by the Supreme Court. DES34 UP-2NDLD BUDGET SESSION UP Assembly: SP protests during Governor's address; Azam skips House proceedings Lucknow: The Budget Session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly began on a stormy note on Monday with Samajwadi Party members rushing to the well of the House and raising slogans during the Governor's address.

DES23 UP-COURT-MATHURA Hindu petitioner seeks permission for 'purification' ritual in Mathura's Shahi Idgah Mathura (UP): A petitioner in the Shri Krishna Janmasthan-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute has sought permission from a local court to perform a Hindu ritual inside the mosque, claiming that the sanctum sanctorum of the temple was located there.

DES9 PB-SIDHU Navjot Singh Sidhu brought to Rajindra hospital in Patiala for medical examination Chandigarh: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, lodged in Patiala central prison to serve a one-year jail term in a 1988 road rage death case, was taken to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala under heavy security on Monday morning for medical examination, official sources said.

DES19 PB-BOREWELL-BOY 6-yr-old boy who fell in borewell died due to drowning, says autopsy report; FIR lodged Hoshiarpur (Pb): The autopsy of the six-year-old boy, who died after falling into a 300-foot-deep borewell, revealed that he had drowned as excess water was found in his lungs, officials said.

DES26 PB-FLIGHTS Punjab CM for direct flights from Mohali airport to US, Canada Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday directed the state civil aviation department to immediately tie up with the Centre for direct flights to countries like the US and Canada from the international airport here.

LGD13 PB-COURT-AAP-MLA AAP MLA, wife & son get 3 years in jail for assaulting kin’s family Rupnagar: An AAP MLA was sentenced to three years in jail along with three others, including his wife and son, for assaulting his sister-in-law’s family over 11 years ago.

DES27 HR-MUNICIPAL-POLLS Polls to Haryana municipal bodies on June 19 Chandigarh: Haryana State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh on Monday announced to conduct polls to 46 municipal bodies in the state on June 19.

DES45 RJ-RAJYA SABHA-POLLS Rajasthan: Nomination process for polls to 4 Rajya Sabha seats from Tuesday Jaipur: The nomination process for the elections to four Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan will start from Tuesday.

DES20 UKD-FISH-PLASTIC Microplastics found in fish of Uttarkhand's Alaknanda river Srinagar (Uttarakhand): Microplastics have been found in the guts of fish in the Alaknanda, a major river that flows through Srinagar city of Pauri district in Uttarakhand.

