Chief Director dismissed for permitting permanent residence to Bushiri

The Department of Home Affairs has dismissed the Chief Director who recommended that self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his family be issued with Permanent Residence Permits - with immediate effect.

In a statement on Monday, the department said the Bushiri family were issued with permanent residence they did not deserve. The Chief Director for Permitting, Ronney Marhule, was found guilty of two counts of misconduct relating to dishonesty and negligence at the conclusion of a lengthy disciplinary hearing which lasted for almost a year.

The department said that this comes after Marhule tried in vain to stop the disciplinary process on at least three occasions at the Labour Court and at the Labour Appeal Court. Marhule was charged, with two counts, of gross dishonesty, gross negligence and non-compliance with the Immigration Act, Regulations and Standard Operating Procedures.

"The first count related to recommending the approval of the Permanent Residence Permit applications of Bushiri, his spouse and two children. "The second count related to recommending the approval of the Permanent Residence Permit applications of Mr Mohamed Afzal Motiwala and Ms Fatima Ebrahim," the department said. The Chairperson of the Disciplinary Hearing found that Marhule showed no remorse and that the "relationship of trust between the employer and the employee has broken down and cannot be restored".

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said that the department is committed to ensuring clean governance. "The outcome of this disciplinary hearing is taking us closer to ensuring that we bring to an end irregular practices and decisions by Home Affairs officials within the system. We are cracking down on all forms of irregularities wherever we find them at Home Affairs," the Minister said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)