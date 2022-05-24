Russia says it has completed demining of Azov Sea port of Mariupol
Reuters | Updated: 24-05-2022 20:14 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 20:14 IST
Russian forces have completed removing mines in the Azov Sea port of Mariupol, the defence ministry said on Tuesday.
Mines have been removed from the territory of the port and nearby waters, the ministry added in a statement. Russia said it had established full control of Mariupol last week after Ukrainian fighters surrendered at the besieged Azovstal steelworks where they had held out for many weeks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Azov Sea
- the ministry
- Azovstal
- defence ministry
- Mariupol
- Russia
- Ukrainian
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine: UN chief condemns school attack; welcomes new evacuees from Mariupol
Ukraine says Russia conducting 'storming operations' at Mariupol steel plant
Ukraine calls for UN rights session, cites Mariupol 'mass casualties'
UN rights session planned on Ukraine, to address Mariupol 'mass casualties'
Ukraine says Russian tanks and artillery pound Mariupol steel plant