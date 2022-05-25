Left Menu

Sri Lanka PM will retain finance minister portfolio -sources

Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 25-05-2022 09:55 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 09:48 IST
Sri Lanka PM will retain finance minister portfolio -sources
Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will retain his finance minister portfolio and lead talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a loan programme to find a way out of a devastating economic crisis, two sources said on Wednesday.

"Ranil Wickremesinghe will be sworn in as finance minister by the president today (Wednesday) morning," a source said, declining to be named.

In an interview with Reuters on Tuesday, Wickremesinghe said he will present an interim budget within six weeks, slashing infrastructure projects to re-route funds into a two-year relief programme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
3
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
4
Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022