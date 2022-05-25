One injured in celebratory firing at wedding in UP's Greater Noida

A 22-year-old man was injured during a celebratory firing at a wedding ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, police said on Wednesday.

Around 1 am on Wednesday, the officials at the Jewar police station were alerted from Kailash Hospital about a case in which the victim had suffered bullet injuries on his shoulder, they said.

''The injured person has been identified as Shahrukh. He had gone to attend the wedding ceremony of a relative in the Jewar area where one of the guests opened fire. Shahrukh was hit on his shoulder and was rushed to the hospital for treatment,'' a police spokesperson said.

The victim is now stated to be out of danger but is still in the hospital, the official said.

The person who had opened the fire has been identified but not arrested yet, the spokesperson said, adding further legal proceedings in the case were being carried out. Last month, a celebratory fire at a wedding in Greater Noida's Badalpur area had left six relatives of the groom injured, prompting the police to lodge an FIR in the case.

