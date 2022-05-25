Left Menu

One injured in celebratory firing at wedding in UP's Greater Noida

A 22-year-old man was injured during a celebratory firing at a wedding ceremony in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida, police said on Wednesday.Around 1 am on Wednesday, the officials at the Jewar police station were alerted from Kailash Hospital about a case in which the victim had suffered bullet injuries on his shoulder, they said.The injured person has been identified as Shahrukh.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 25-05-2022 13:30 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 13:25 IST
One injured in celebratory firing at wedding in UP's Greater Noida
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old man was injured during a celebratory firing at a wedding ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, police said on Wednesday.

Around 1 am on Wednesday, the officials at the Jewar police station were alerted from Kailash Hospital about a case in which the victim had suffered bullet injuries on his shoulder, they said.

''The injured person has been identified as Shahrukh. He had gone to attend the wedding ceremony of a relative in the Jewar area where one of the guests opened fire. Shahrukh was hit on his shoulder and was rushed to the hospital for treatment,'' a police spokesperson said.

The victim is now stated to be out of danger but is still in the hospital, the official said.

The person who had opened the fire has been identified but not arrested yet, the spokesperson said, adding further legal proceedings in the case were being carried out. Last month, a celebratory fire at a wedding in Greater Noida's Badalpur area had left six relatives of the groom injured, prompting the police to lodge an FIR in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
3
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
4
Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022