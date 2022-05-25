Turkey says normalization of Israel ties will help resolve the Palestinian conflict
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 25-05-2022 15:14 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 14:46 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday that the normalization of ties between Turkey and Israel will have a "positive impact" for a "peaceful" resolution to the Palestinian conflict.
In a news conference after talks with his Israeli counterpart, Cavusoglu said the two countries agreed to "re-energize" relations in many areas, including resuming talks on civil aviation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Cavusoglu
- Palestinian
- Mevlut Cavusoglu
- Turkish
- Israel
- Turkey
- Israeli
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israeli DM sorry over killing of Al Jazeera reporter, asks Palestinians to provide fatal bullet and promises full probe, reports AP.
Police clash with mourners at Palestinian journalist's funeral
Palestinians mourn slain Al Jazeera journalist, blame Israel
Israel levels Palestinian homes ahead of settlement approval
Turkish court upholds top opposition politician's conviction for insulting president