Turkey says normalization of Israel ties will help resolve the Palestinian conflict

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday that the normalization of ties between Turkey and Israel will have a "positive impact" for a "peaceful" resolution to the Palestinian conflict.

In a news conference after talks with his Israeli counterpart, Cavusoglu said the two countries agreed to "re-energize" relations in many areas, including resuming talks on civil aviation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)