US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower ahead of Fed minutes

Reuters | Updated: 25-05-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 19:05 IST
U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Wednesday ahead of minutes from the Federal Reserve's May meeting, which will likely offer clues on the path of future rate hikes amid worries about slowing economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 112.31 points, or 0.35%, at the open to 31,816.31.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 11.89 points, or 0.30%, at 3,929.59, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 39.42 points, or 0.35%, to 11,225.03 at the opening bell.

