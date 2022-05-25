Left Menu

Released from Russia, Jehovah's Witness returns to Denmark

PTI | Copenhagen | Updated: 25-05-2022 19:34 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 19:34 IST
Released from Russia, Jehovah's Witness returns to Denmark
  • Country:
  • Denmark

A Danish Jehovah's Witness on Wednesday has returned to Denmark after spending five years in a Russian prison under Moscow's crackdown on the religious group, the organisation said.

Russia officially banned the Jehovah's Witnesses in 2017, and designated the religious denomination “an extremist organisation” in connection to its alleged “propaganda of exclusivity”.

Dennis Christensen, a 49-year-old Dane, was arrested that year for leading a prayer meeting, and was handed a six-year prison sentence in 2019.

“Jehovah's Witnesses around the world couldn't be happier for Dennis and his wife, Irina,'' Jarrod Lopes, a spokesman for the organisation said in a statement.

“However, Jehovah's Witnesses continue to be arrested, imprisoned, and sometimes tortured simply for the peaceful practice of their Christian faith.” ''We hope soon Russian authorities will halt the discriminatory attack on Jehovah's Witnesses and allow them to worship freely as they do in over 200 other lands.” Christensen was held at a penal colony in the western Kursk region. The group had previously claimed that he was denied medical treatment and was harassed by prison authorities.

In June 2020, the Lgov district court paroled Christensen after he served half of his sentence, and replaced the remaining three years with a fine of 50,000 rubles (USD 5,250).

However, that ruling was overturned by the Kursk Regional Court after local prosecutors appealed the parole, insisting that Christensen had violated prison rules.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
3
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
4
Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022