Konaseema violence: 7 cases registered, 42 detained

A total of 42 people were detained after the situation in Konaseema escalated when the locals protested against renaming the district after the Indian constitution's architect BR Ambedkar, informed the officials on Wednesday.

ANI | Konaseema (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 26-05-2022 08:20 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 08:20 IST
Security personnel in Konaseema district on May 25 (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A total of 42 people were detained after the situation in Konaseema escalated when the locals protested against renaming the district after the Indian constitution's architect BR Ambedkar, informed the officials on Wednesday. The police informed that seven cases have been registered over the violence which took place on May 24.

"We have detained 42 people over the violence which happened been took place on May 24 in Konaseema over renaming the district. Few more will be detained as many have been identified through social media and CCTV footage," informed Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Palaraju. A tense situation prevailed in Andhra Pradesh after locals staged a protest on Tuesday against the renaming of Konaseema district as BR Ambedkar Konaseema district by blocking the main roads and setting MLA P Satish's house on fire. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

