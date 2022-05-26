Konaseema violence: 7 cases registered, 42 detained
A total of 42 people were detained after the situation in Konaseema escalated when the locals protested against renaming the district after the Indian constitution's architect BR Ambedkar, informed the officials on Wednesday.
- Country:
- India
A total of 42 people were detained after the situation in Konaseema escalated when the locals protested against renaming the district after the Indian constitution's architect BR Ambedkar, informed the officials on Wednesday. The police informed that seven cases have been registered over the violence which took place on May 24.
"We have detained 42 people over the violence which happened been took place on May 24 in Konaseema over renaming the district. Few more will be detained as many have been identified through social media and CCTV footage," informed Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Palaraju. A tense situation prevailed in Andhra Pradesh after locals staged a protest on Tuesday against the renaming of Konaseema district as BR Ambedkar Konaseema district by blocking the main roads and setting MLA P Satish's house on fire. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian
- Andhra Pradesh
- constitution
- Konaseema
- BR Ambedkar
ALSO READ
Meeting to be held to bring back Indian fishing boats from Sri Lanka after situation improves, says MoS for Fisheries
India refutes speculative media reports on sending troops to Lanka: Indian mission
Indian-American named inaugural dean of Stanford University's new school on climate change and sustainability
Skeletons of 282 Indian soldiers, who revolted in 1857, found during excavation in Amritsar
FEATURE-Electric scooters for nurses speed up healthcare in the Indian mining hub