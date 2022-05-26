Left Menu

PTI | Noida | Updated: 26-05-2022 22:15 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 22:15 IST
Collection agent alleges Rs 3.42-lakh looted in Gr Noida, probe on
A collection agent of a paint company was allegedly looted of Rs 3.42 lakh cash Thursday evening by three unidentified assailants in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, prompting the police to launch an investigation, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Meenakshi Katyayan said the incident took place around 6 pm in the Jewar police station area when the adjoining Bulandshahr district-based man was crossing a rural stretch.

The collection agent has been identified as Amit Lodhi, a resident of Sikandrabad area in Bulandshahr district, and an FIR has been lodged on the basis of a written complaint by him, according to the police.

''The collection agent was in a Hyundai Santro car which was intercepted by three unidentified men who came on a motorcycle. They slapped the collection agent and fled with a bag which contained Rs 3.42 lakh cash,'' DCP Katyayan said.

''The incident took place on a road stretch between Jewar and Sikandrabad. The spot is close to a canal and primarily a rural area,'' she said.

The officer said two police teams along with a zonal-level team have been tasked with cracking the case.

''An investigation has been launched and the facts of the case will be unveiled soon,'' she added.

