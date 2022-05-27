Left Menu

Toronto police shoot man carrying gun near schools

Toronto police shot and wounded a man who was walking down a street carrying a gun in a city neighborhood, prompting five nearby schools to be placed on lockdown, officials said on Thursday. Medics were at the scene of the incident, and there is no wider threat to public safety, Toronto Police said on Twitter.

Reuters | Updated: 27-05-2022 01:29 IST
Medics were at the scene of the incident, and there is no wider threat to public safety, Toronto Police said on Twitter. The suspect, whose condition was not immediately clear, was described as a male in his late teens or early 20s, the police said. The incident occurred in Port Union, a residential area north of Toronto's city center. All the school lockdowns were lifted after several hours, the Toronto District School Board said.

