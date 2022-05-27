Left Menu

Goa: Pastor, his wife held on charge of luring people to convert to Christianity

Police have arrested a pastor and his wife in North Goa for allegedly luring people to convert to Christianity by offering cash to them or promising to cure them of their ailments, a senior official said on Friday.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 27-05-2022 09:52 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 09:50 IST
Goa: Pastor, his wife held on charge of luring people to convert to Christianity
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested a pastor and his wife in North Goa for allegedly luring people to convert to Christianity by offering cash to them or promising to cure them of their ailments, a senior official said on Friday. Pastor Dominic D'Souza and his wife Joan were arrested on Thursday night after separate complaints were lodged against them by two persons, who accused them of indulging in religious conversions, the official of Mapusa police station said.

Two separate first information reports (FIRs) were filed against the couple, who used to operate from Saligao village in North Goa, around 20 kms away from the state capital, he said.

''They were booked for promoting enmity between different groups on the ground of religion and for indulging in deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings, and also under relevant sections of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisement) Act,'' he said. Police had received complaints that the couple was asking people to convert to Christianity by luring them with cash or other promises, including curing them of their long-term illnesses, he said.

The accused couple would be presented before a local court on Friday, where police would seek their custody for further investigation, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides nearly 70 million light-years away

Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides near...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global
3
NASA completes major components for Artemis III ICPS; will provide power to send astronauts to the Moon

NASA completes major components for Artemis III ICPS; will provide power to ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022