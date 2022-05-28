Left Menu

UP: Doctor held for sexually harassing, assaulting nurse

As per her complaint, the doctor sexually harassed her while on duty at a primary health centre in the Mudia Nabibaksh area and hit her when she objected to it.Following initial probe into the matter, we arrested the accused on Friday evening.

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 28-05-2022 16:07 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 16:03 IST
UP: Doctor held for sexually harassing, assaulting nurse
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A government doctor was arrested here for allegedly sexually harassing and attacking a staff nurse, police said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rajkumar Aggarwal said Dr Ram Krishna Verma was arrested following an FIR was lodged against him at the Bahedi Police station.'' The case against the doctor was lodged a couple of days ago on the complaint of the staff nurse. As per her complaint, the doctor sexually harassed her while on duty at a primary health centre in the Mudia Nabibaksh area and hit her when she objected to it.

''Following initial probe into the matter, we arrested the accused on Friday evening. The accused was sent to judicial custody,'' said the SP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
3
Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hoping for next

Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hopi...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the first in Ontario; Cancer treatments may benefit from lessons of pandemic set-backs -AstraZeneca executive and more

Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022