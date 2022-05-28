Left Menu

Working towards making coastal security impenetrable by using new technologies: Amit Shah

PTI | Dwarka | Updated: 28-05-2022 16:12 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 16:10 IST
Working towards making coastal security impenetrable by using new technologies: Amit Shah

The Union government is working towards making coastal security strong and impenetrable by using new technologies, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday.

He was speaking during a visit to the National Academy of Coastal Policing (NACP) in Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka district.

The academy, located near the coastal town of Okha and run by the Border Security Force (BSF), was conceptualised in 2018 as the country's first school to train police and paramilitary forces personnel in various aspects of coastal security.

The home minister appreciated the efforts taken by the BSF Gujarat Frontier and NACP to establish the institution in an area with adverse weather conditions and geographical challenges, the BSF said in a release.

''Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are working towards making coastal security strong and impenetrable by using new technologies. We are seriously assessing the challenges to coastal security to address maritime threats,'' Shah said during his interaction with officials.

He expressed confidence that in future the academy would provide intensive and high-level training to the marine police of various coastal states in the country and make a significant contribution to the security of coastal areas.

Gujarat BSF's Inspector General G S Malik informed the home minister that 427 personnel from nine coastal states, including Gujarat and Maharashtra, and four Union Territories along with officers of the Customs, BSF and CISF have been given training at the academy in the last six months.

Talking to the media, BSF Director General Pankaj Kumar Singh said the government has set itself a target of imparting training to 3,000 personnel in one year.

The BSF's water wing operates nearly 450 vessels in the country and has an experience of 40 years in coastal security, he said.

Shah, who is on a two-day visit to the state, offered prayers at the famous Dwarkadheesh Temple in Dwarka town earlier in the day. He will accompany the prime minister at `Sahkar Sammelan', a conclave of the cooperative sector, in Gandhinagar in the evening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
3
Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hoping for next

Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hopi...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the first in Ontario; Cancer treatments may benefit from lessons of pandemic set-backs -AstraZeneca executive and more

Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022