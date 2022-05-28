Left Menu

Thane: Four men lose their way during trek, rescued after 2 hours

PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-05-2022 16:21 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 16:21 IST
Four youngsters in the 16-21 age group who lost their way during a trek to the Mama-Bacha Hills here on Saturday morning were rescued by a civic team, an official said.

The four had called up Wagle Fire Station for help after which a team comprising firemen and civic personnel mounted a search-and-rescue effort, said Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant.

''The search went on from 10:30am to 12:30pm. The four youngsters, identified as Darshan Patil (21), Sartak Dighe (18), Harshal Patil (15) and Spandan Narvekar (16), were handed over to Vartak Nagar police for further help,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

