Aupito William Sio to visit Fiji to meet with Pacific Marine Ministers

Associate Minister of Foreign Affairs Aupito William Sio will travel to Fiji this week, from 1 to 4 June, to meet with Pacific Marine Ministers, and discuss issues of shared importance to the Blue Pacific Continent.

"I will be discussing a range of issues with other large ocean states, and aim to build upon and strengthen the relationships and conversations that began at this year's Our Ocean Conference held in Palau in March," said Aupito William Sio.

"The Pacific is central to the lives, cultures and well-being of Aotearoa New Zealand and our Pacific whanau, aiga, kainga, kopu tangata, and fanau. At the Our Ocean Conference, I encouraged progress on issues such as the conservation of our marine environments and the sustainable use of ocean resources, and I intend to continue these dialogues during my visit."

While in Fiji, the Minister will also take the opportunity to meet with Fiji's Minister of Health, and upon his return to Aotearoa New Zealand, he will participate in events to celebrate Samoa Language Week | Le Vaiaso o le Gagana Samoa 2022 and the 60th Anniversary of Samoa's independence.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)