Raj: Tension grips Chittorgarh district after man beaten to death

Tension prevailed in Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan after a man associated with a Hindu outfit was beaten to death by some unidentified persons, police said on Wednesday. Ratan Soni, who was said to be associated with Bajrang Dal, was attacked by some persons outside a liquor shop on Tuesday night. He died on the way to a hospital in Udaipur, police said. In a protest against the incident, markets were closed by Hindu outfits and a tempo was torched, they said.

Chittorgarh SP Preeti Jain said that three suspects have been detained in connection with the murder and the matter is being probed. Additional policemen have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order, she added.

