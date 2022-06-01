Raj: Tension grips Chittorgarh district after man beaten to death
Tension prevailed in Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan after a man associated with a Hindu outfit was beaten to death by some unidentified persons, police said on Wednesday. Ratan Soni, who was said to be associated with Bajrang Dal, was attacked by some persons outside a liquor shop on Tuesday night.
- Country:
- India
Tension prevailed in Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan after a man associated with a Hindu outfit was beaten to death by some unidentified persons, police said on Wednesday. Ratan Soni, who was said to be associated with Bajrang Dal, was attacked by some persons outside a liquor shop on Tuesday night. He died on the way to a hospital in Udaipur, police said. In a protest against the incident, markets were closed by Hindu outfits and a tempo was torched, they said.
Chittorgarh SP Preeti Jain said that three suspects have been detained in connection with the murder and the matter is being probed. Additional policemen have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order, she added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bajrang Dal
- Hindu
- Rajasthan
- Chittorgarh
- Udaipur
- Ratan Soni
ALSO READ
King Abdullah of Jordan visits Hindu exhibition at US Capitol
K'taka Cong demands Bajrang Dal leaders' arrest over alleged arms training to students
Two killed, 22 injured in bus-truck collision in Rajasthan
Rajasthan PCC to appoint workers under 50 years of age to half of district executive posts
Rajasthan Police constable exam cancelled after paper leak